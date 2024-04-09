Fair 77°

Winning $50K 'Pick 5' Ticket Sold At Waldorf Liquor Store 'Couldn't Have Come At Better Time'

Lady Luck was shining on a Maryland Lottery player who changed things up and wound up turning a $1 ticket into a $50,000 windfall at just the right time.

Commerce Liquors in Waldorf

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
After winning Lottery prizes from Pick 3 and Pick 4 games a few years ago, officials said that a Waldorf man - who chose to remain anonymous - tried his luck on a Pick 5 ticket, using the numbers 82871 on a straight bet. 

Sure enough, the Charles County man cashed in big, winning a five-figure prize, his largest to date.

The winning ticket was sold at Commerce Liquor in Waldorf for the midday drawing on Wednesday, April 3.

When he checked his ticket, the lucky lotto player was so stunned that he said he dropped his phone in excitement, telling officials that the jackpot came when the cash was needed.

"This win couldn’t have come at a better time,” the podcaster said. The big prize will give his bank account a nice cushion of savings and allow him to pay off bills, he added.

According to Lottery officials, "the happy player has a podcast and, when he’s not running video or playing Lottery games, he enjoys watching sports, particularly football." 

