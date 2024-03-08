Waldorf Getaway Driver Gets 8 Year's For Role In 17-Year-Old Boy's Murder: Officials

Tyliek Anthony Spence, of Waldorf, was sentenced to life in prison with all but eight years suspended for his role in a murder on Thursday, March 7, State’s Attorney for Charles County Tony Covington said. Upon release, Spence will be on supervised probation for five years.

The sentence means Spence must serve eight years in prison but he could spend the rest of his life in jail for any violation upon release.

Anthony Edward Small robbed the teen 17-year-old boy of marijuana and then shot him during a drug deal on Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf on Nov. 3, 2020, officials said.

Small was captured on surveillance footage getting into a bright blue passenger car, driven by Spence, and fleeing the scene. Spence was captured in Oklahoma and on Nov. 16, 2022, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

