Teen Charged For Gambling, 'Ghost Gun' In Charles County

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office busted up an alleged gambling ring in the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf, leading tot he arrest of a 15-year-old, the agency announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

When investigators arrived, officials said that they spotted the teen, who appeared to have a handgun in his waistband and proceeded to flee when officers approached before he was apprehended after a foot chase.

A K-9 team was called to the scene, leading to the recovery of a 9mm polymer "ghost gun" in the area where the teen fled.

The teenager was arrested and charged with:

Illegal possession of a firearm due to age;

Possession of a firearm on a person;

Illegal gambling.

The incident remains under investigation.

