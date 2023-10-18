Student Sexually Assaulted During Disturbance At John Hanson Middle School, Sheriff Says

There was a reported "disturbance" between students inside John Hanson Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, which required intervention by staff members and the sheriff's School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the building.

During the subsequent investigation into the incident, the SRO determine that a student was sexually assaulted during the disturbance, and the teens involved were identified days later and will face Charles County Public Schools discipline.

Officials noted that due to the students' ages, they cannot be charged and their names will not be released, though the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services were notified.

The investigation at the school is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.