State Police ID MA, NJ Women Killed In Charles County Crash, VA Victim Airlifted To Hospital

On Thursday, police said that Norma Matthews, 81, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Virginia Licata, 86, of Blackwood, NJ, have been identified as the pair killed in a crash on July 24 that shut down Route 301 for hours.

The other driver, King George, Virginia resident Caitlynn Connell, 28, was also flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers were called to the southbound lanes of Route 301 near Popes Creek Road in Faulkner, where investigators say Matthews was attempting to cross the road in a Toyota Camry when she and Licata were struck by Connell's Chevy Sonic.

Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene after the Chevy struck the driver's side, while the other two involved were airlifted to area hospitals, where Licata later died from her injuries.

Connell's condition was not available on July 25.

The roadway was closed for several hours before reopened shortly before 5 p.m. in time for the afternoon commute, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.