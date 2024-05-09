A Few Clouds 59°

Sexual Assault Reported At John Hanson Middle School

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault at John Hanson Middle School, officials say.

 Photo Credit: Charles County Public Schools
On Wednesday, school administrators and the SRO assigned to the building were notified of an alleged sexual assault that was reported at the school.

It is alleged that a student lured another student into a bathroom before groping and inappropriately touching them. 

The involved student will be charged with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, according to the sheriff's office. The student will also face discipline from Charles County Public Schools.

It remains under investigation.

