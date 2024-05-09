On Wednesday, school administrators and the SRO assigned to the building were notified of an alleged sexual assault that was reported at the school.

It is alleged that a student lured another student into a bathroom before groping and inappropriately touching them.

The involved student will be charged with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, according to the sheriff's office. The student will also face discipline from Charles County Public Schools.

It remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.