Johnny Darrell Hammonds, 54, was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison after admitting to violating his probation in a different case involving a minor, authorities say.

Investigators said that in July last year, the Charles County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that Hammonds was sexually harassing them and sending communications through the social media site Quora.

The investigation found that Hammonds was using Quora to reach out to minors and leave inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature. He also exchanged illicit messages with four underage girls, who he asked for sexually explicit photographs.

This wasn't Hammonds' first foray involving the abuse of minors.

Prosecutors say that in 2010, Hammonds was convicted of sexually abusing a 16-year-old, and in 2021, he was found guilty of a separate incident involving the sexual solicitation of a juvenile and the failure to register a social media account with the Maryland Sex Offender Registry.

According to investigators, Hammonds, a Tier III Level Sex Offender "is required to report all his social media accounts to the Maryland Sex Offender Registry.

"However, Hammonds failed to report his Quora profile to the Maryland Sex Offender Registry. Additionally, Hammonds was ordered not to have contact with minors including through electronic means."

Hammonds admitted to four counts of solicitation of child porn in May. When he is released, a judge also ordered that he serve five years of supervised probation.

