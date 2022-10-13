Juveniles Busted In Charles County Pointing Replica Semiautomatic Handgun At Students: Sheriff

A pair of 12-year-old boys were able to avoid criminal charges but will face the wrath of their parents after police were called to a school bus stop where a middle school student in Maryland was wielding a replica of a semiautomatic handgun.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a school bus stop for students at Davis Middle School in the area of Silent Creek Road and Stewards Chance Lane after a witness called to report a kid pointing what appeared to be a handgun at other students.

At the same time, some of the students who were at the stop called their parents, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office. As an adult witness approached, the school bus pulled up and the students got on board.

The bus driver remained on the scene while officers arrived and began investigating.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 12-year-old boy pointed what other students thought was a gun at a group of students. As the bus approached, the juvenile handed the gun to another 12-year-old who hid the gun nearby, according to the spokesperson.

Officers located the gun, which turned out to be a replica of a semi-automatic handgun.

Officials noted that “in accordance with recently enacted law, due to the age of the juveniles, no criminal charges can be filed in Maryland for crimes such as this.”

The minors were released to their parents.

“The juveniles involved in this case were released to their parents,” officials from the sheriff's office said. "Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing replica firearms and to seek help from resources as needed.”

