Four Students Charged in Connection with Altercations at High School Football Game

Several teens are facing charges in Charles County after multiple fights broke out at a high school football game, the sheriff's office announced.

It took officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office pepper spray to disperse a crowd at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when multiple fights were started at a North Point High School football game in Waldorf.

Investigators said that the altercations took place in different locations near the restrooms at the school and in the parking lot. Officers, who were working secondary employment as security, utilized pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

No injuries were reported.

The agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that four teens - three students from North Point High School and one student from McDonough High School – were charged with disorderly conduct.

Witnesses reported that during the altercations, someone said they saw a gun; however, the sheriff’s office made note that there was no direct evidence to prove that anyone was armed during the incident.

After being apprehended, the students were charged as juveniles and released to their parents, as per Maryland law.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fights has been asked to contact Cpl. T. Smith at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0513.

