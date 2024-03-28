Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Killed In Fiery Charles County Crash

Jajuan Cobb has been identified by the Charles County Sheriff's Office as the person who was killed late on Wednesday night in a car fire near the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and Duncannon Road.

The crash was reportedly shortly after 11:15 p.m. on March 27.

According to the investigators, Cobb was a passenger in a car that was heading south on St. Charles Parkway when the driver lost control, went off road, struck a tree, and caught fire.

The driver and a second passenger were able to safely get out; however, Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact PFC Walker by calling (301) 609-3251.

