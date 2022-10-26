Wanted Teen Known To Police In Maryland Busted Breaking Into Cars At Dealership Twice

A Maryland teen tied to pull a fast one over members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office when he went back to the well one too many times and was caught breaking into cars parked at a Waldorf car dealership, but they were quick to dismiss his attempted subterfuge.

Marcus Anthony Swann, 19, of Newburg, who had an active warrant for his arrest for an unrelated incident, is facing new charges after being identified as a suspect who was breaking into vehicles in Waldorf last week, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The investigation began late on Thursday, Oct. 20, when officers were called to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf, where there were reports of a man - later identified as Swann - breaking into vehicles

Upon arrival, deputies said that the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into, but the subject of the initial investigation had fled in an unknown direction prior to officers’ arrival, officials say.

The following morning, at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officers were again called to the dealership when an alarm company advised that the same suspect had returned and was breaking into vehicles for the second straight day.

When they arrived at the dealership, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that they checked the parking lot on foot and located Swann inside a customer’s vehicle in the back of the lot.

Once taken into custody, Swann attempted to provide officers with a false name, however, he was known to police who recognized him on an outstanding warrant for burglary and theft.

Swann was arrested without incident and charged with:

Rogue and vagabond;

Burglary;

Theft;

Providing a false name.

Days later, on Monday, Oct. 24, Swann was served an indictment while at the Charles County Detention Center charging him with burglary and theft from an unrelated incident, and he was released the next day on Tuesday, Oct. 25 under the condition he is fitted for an electronic monitor.

No return court date has been announced.

