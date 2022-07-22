Twenty-One Wheels Of Soul Motorcycle Club Members Indicted For Quadruple Maryland Shooting

Nearly two dozen members of the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club have been indicted on multiple charges related to a quadruple shooting that took place in Maryland in October 2020.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, July 22, that 21 members of the club have been identified and apprehended for their roles in a shooting at Room 301 on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Those charged, and their affiliation to the gang:

Eric Gerard Davis, 32, of Fort Washington (Unseen Kingz);

Kentrel Jerome Dorsey, 33, of Front Royal (Virginia Chapter);

Shawn Everett Fleming, 32, of Centerville (Virginia Chapter);

Craig Anthony Freeland, 32, of Woodbridge (Virginia Chapter);

Charles Wilbur Hines, III, 39, of Stafford (Virginia Chapter);

Michael Anthony Johnson, 49, no fixed address (Virginia Chapter);

Irvin Sydney Laurendine, 25, of Spotsylvania (Virginia Chapter);

Nathaniel Francis Leigh, 35, of Port Tobacco (Washington, DC Chapter, Vice President);

Roger William Long, 37, of Woodbridge (Virginia Chapter);

Darryl Scott McKeithan, 32, of Accokeek (Washington, DC Chapter);

Brantley Jerard Myers, 44, of Stafford (Washington, DC);

Norman Ray Nelson, 58, of Parkville (Southern Maryland Chapter, Secretary);

David Anthony Pharr, 50, of Waldorf (Washington, DC, Sgt. at Arms);

Gregory Thomas Pomelear, 46, of Severn (Southern Maryland Chapter, Vice President);

Dionte Dewayne Rodgers, 32, of Manassas (Virginia Chapter);

Aurelio Salvador, 37, of Beltsville (Washington, DC);

Courney Dawaun Scott, 37, of Lusby (Southern Maryland Chapter);

Jason Morse Smith, 45, of Temple Hills (Washington, DC Chapter, President);

Albert Douglas Venson, Jr., 60, of Upper Marlboro (Washington, DC);

Delonte Brandon Weir, 35, of Waldorf (Washington, DC Chapter, Business Manager);

Aaron Donald Jerrell Wilson, 36, of Middle River (Baltimore Chapter, Sgt. at Arms).

One of the suspects, Darryl McKeithan, is being held in a detention center outside of Charles County. Fleming is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

A judge has released the 19 other suspects.

Each was charged with:

Seven counts of first-degree assault;

Conspiracy of first-degree assault;

Six counts of firearms used in a crime of violence.

Shots were fired at the Room 301 Lounge at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2020, where there was a reported shooting, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Upon arrival, officers found four men with gunshot wounds.

All four were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, where one died from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation determined that members of the motorcycle club Chosen Few were attending a birthday party at the Lounge when a large group from the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club came to the establishment to start a fight, according to the sheriff's office.

An alleged altercation ensued inside the establishment during which numerous shots were fired – two people from Chosen Few and two people from Wheels of Soul were struck.

Dontrell Lowell Watson, 34, of Upper Marlboro, a prospective member of Wheels of Soul, was pronounced dead after being treated, officials said.

A multi-agency investigation led to the pursuit of multiple leads and canvassed numerous areas, leading them to identify their suspects.

Agencies involved in the “intense investigation” include:

United States Marshals Service;

Charles County Sheriff Officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force;

Maryland State Police;

Prince George’s County Police Department;

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office;

Saint Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office;

Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives;

Baltimore County Police Department;

Baltimore City Police Department;

Prince William County Police Department;

Fairfax County Police Department;

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office;

Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The collaboration between all agencies from across the region and within our own agency and the State’s Attorney’s Office was crucial in bringing this case before a grand jury,” Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said.

“This was a complex investigation from the beginning; however, detectives and support staff worked methodically through all of the evidence.”

During their collaboration, numerous search warrants were served which led to the recovery of more than 40 firearms and 3 stolen handguns, according to the sheriff's office.

As a result of the investigation, a Charles County Grand Jury issued 21 indictments related to the case, with each located and charged between Wednesday, June 29, and Wednesday, July 13.

Johnny Hughes, the US Marshal for the District of Maryland cited the close collaboration of the agencies during the lengthy investigation.

“The investigation and associated arrests is a premier example of the outstanding work and ongoing partnerships with the Charles, Calvert, and Saint Mary’s County sheriff’s offices and our municipal, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working together and bringing to justice those responsible for violence in our communities.”

Wheels of Soul and Chosen Few are both nationwide clubs, according to investigators. "Wheels of Soul was formed in 1967 in Philadelphia, and Chosen Few was formed in 1960 in Los Angles.

“Both clubs have members who also identify as 1 percent or Outlaw meaning, overall, they do not follow the laws of everyday society.”

