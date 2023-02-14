Three Chickens Perish In Charles County Mobile Home Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal

Several chickens were killed in Charles County this week when a mobile home burned to the ground in Waldorf, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, members of the Waldorf Fire Department were called to the 12200 block of Wendy Lane when a homeowner reported a fire that had started outside of his residence.

It took a team of more than two dozen firefighters approximately 15 minutes to get the fire under control, but not before it destroyed the camper and left three chickens dead.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal.

According to the fire marshal, investigators determined that the fire started outside the mobile home, though the cause remains unclear.

