Teens Take Sheriff's Deputies On Wild Pursuit Through Traffic In Bryans Road: Officials

Two teens will be charged as adults after taking members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle, officials say.

Shayne D’Lontay Watson, 18, and Jaylon Ahmod Hall, 19, both of White Plains, were busted by officers after being caught driving recklessly in Bryans Road in a vehicle that was previously reported stolen.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle, but instead, the driver sped away on Billingsley Road toward White Plains.

The pursuit then headed onto Crain Highway, where the driver sped away in the opposite lanes of travel before crashing at Willets Crossing Road in White Plains.

At that point, officials say that the two men and three other juveniles fled on foot and were swiftly apprehended by responding officers.

Both Watson and Hall were charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, while Hall was also hit with a trespassing charge.

The three minors were charged on juvenile offense reports and released to their parents. On Tuesday, March 7, Watson and Hall were released from the Charles County Detention Center.

No return court date has been announced.

