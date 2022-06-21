Contact Us
Teen Prohibited From Possessing Firearms Busted With Loaded Gun In La Plata

Zak Failla
Camilo Frost Garcia
Camilo Frost Garcia Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A teenager who is too young to be in possession of firearms was busted by members of the sheriff’s office in Charles County with an illegal, loaded gun during a traffic stop, authorities announced.

White Plains resident Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, is facing weapons charges following a late-night traffic stop at a busy intersection in La Plata.

An officer on patrol in the 200 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata stopped Garcia shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 after he committed a vehicle and traffic violation in the area, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

During the stop, the officer said that it was determined that Garcia, who is prohibited from having a firearm due to his age, was in possession of a loaded weapon and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was also in possession of a quantity of marijuana, investigators noted.

Garcia was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, and other related charges.

He was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner after paying 10 percent of a court-ordered $2,500 bond.

