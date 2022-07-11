Contact Us
Suspicious Car Fire Under Investigation In Charles County

Zak Failla
The vehicle was found completely burned and had self-extinguished
The vehicle was found completely burned and had self-extinguished Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

The memories of an Infiniti that was destroyed in a suspicious fire will not soon be forgotten as police investigate the incendiary blaze in Maryland.

In Charles County, first responders were dispatched to the 12000 block of Forgotten Farm Place in Waldorf shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, where there was a reported car fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Upon arrival, officials said that they found a two-door Infiniti G35 that had been destroyed and completely burned by a fire that was reportedly intentionally set.

The fire was reported by a passerby, and the fire marshal said that it caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, officials said on Monday, July 11.

No firefighter response was required, as the blaze was self-extinguished, they noted. No injuries or other damage was reported.

The incident remains under investigation, though it was identified as being “incendiary.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6832. 

