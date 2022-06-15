Suspended Student In Pomfret Busted With Dangerous Weapon At HS: Sheriff

A suspended student in Maryland who was playing hoops on school grounds was busted with an illegal weapon after being asked to leave the area, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, a student from McDonough High School in Pomfret who had previously been suspended showed up to school and was asked to leave.

The student complied, according to Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Media Relations Office; however, he then proceeded to walk over to the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, where he was spotted inside the gym playing basketball.

When an administrator approached him to get the student - whose name has not been released - to leave, investigators said that they noticed what appeared to be a knife in his pocket.

Further investigation determined that the student was in possession of a deadly weapon: brass knuckles with a blade, according to the sheriff’s office.

The weapon was seized and the student was released to relatives following the incident.

A school resource officer contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, Richardson said, and the student will be charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of a concealed deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Charles County Sheriff Private First Class Virts by calling (301) 753-1575.

“Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at (301) 302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.