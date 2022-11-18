Stabbed In The Back: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Waldorf Assault

A Maryland woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back during an argument that turned violent, a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Ebony Jenea Hemsley, 35, of Waldorf, is facing multiple charges following an incident this week that left a man hospitalized with a knife in his back for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this week, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf, where there was a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, the spokesperson said that officers were met in the hallway of an apartment building with a stab wound to his back. They were able to render first aid until paramedics arrived to transport Hemsley’s victim to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Hemsley was located in a nearby apartment and arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said that it was determined that the stabbing happened during an argument between Hemsley and her victim that turned violent. They noted that the two were known to each other.

Hemsley was charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

She is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center pending her next court appearance.

