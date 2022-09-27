Shootout Suspect, Friend Apprehended After Crash, Shooting In Waldorf, Sheriff Says

The investigation into a fight between two friends that rapidly escalated into violence led to charges for a pair of suspects - one of whom was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to officials.

Prince George’s resident Novio Vaughn Smallwood, 21, of Oxon Hill, was apprehended following the investigation into a midday shooting earlier this month at the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf, authorities announced.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, officers were dispatched to the intersection, where there was a report of a crash between two vehicles that ended with gunshots being fired before both drivers fled the scene.

According to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, one of the vehicles was located abandoned on Pine Cone Circle shortly after the reported shooting, and hours later, the victim’s father reported that his son had been robbed during the incident.

The initial investigation determined that the victim - whose name has not been released - was robbed by an acquaintance, and the victim then pursued the suspect, leading to the brief shootout and crash between the two parties.

Smallwood was identified as the main suspect, investigators said, and he was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with:

Armed robbery;

First-degree assault;

Felony use of a firearm;

Second-degree assault;

Theft;

Additional gun-related charges.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a judge ordered Smallwood to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators noted that when officers arrived to arrest Smallwood on Monday, he was in the company of Washington, DC resident Michael Thomas Robinson, 23, who was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

Robinson was charged with transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, a judge ordered Robinson to be held in lieu of a $5,000 bail.

Officials made note that at this point of the investigation, it is not believed that Robinson is connected to the Sept. 17 shooting. He has a bond review hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

