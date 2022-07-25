Reward Offered Following Fatal Shooting Outside Charles County Apartment Complex

A 29-year-old woman was gunned down outside an apartment complex in Maryland, prompting an investigation by police in Charles County.

Waldorf resident Tiesha Janae Johnson was found shot and killed by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, where there was a report of a shooting on October Place, according to officials.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that Johnson was outside the apartment building when someone shot her. It is unknown if the suspect or suspects fled on foot or in a car.

No suspects have been identified, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Detectives are pursuing leads, according to the agency, and anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Det. R. Johnson at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.