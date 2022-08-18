Contact Us
Quick-Thinking Waldorf Homeowner Extinguishes House Fire With Garden Hose

Zak Failla
20 Greystone Circle, Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland
20 Greystone Circle, Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A Maryland woman was able to avoid disaster after being alerted to a fire that broke out in her home by a neighbor, officials said.

In Waldorf, first responders were contacted shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, where there was a reported house fire that was discovered by a neighbor on Greystone Circle.

Officials said that the neighbor spotted smoke coming from the back of the house, alerting the occupants, who were able to escape the home safely.

They then jumped into action, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, knocking down the flames with the use of a garden hose before firefighters even arrived at the scene to assist.

In total, approximately 50 firefighters were dispatched to the Greystone Circle residence to assist and clear up at the scene, where the home suffered approximately $20,000 in damage to the rear of the structure.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal's Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6833.

