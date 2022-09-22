'Popping' House Fire Causes $145K In Damage For Charles County Homeowner

The sounds of items “popping" in a Maryland home helped a homeowner in Charles County avoid disaster when an overnight fire broke out.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, members of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Bannister Circle, where there was a reported garage fire that broke out in a single-family residence.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that it took a team of 44 firefighters less than a half-hour to get the fire under control in Waldorf, though it caused an estimated $145,000 ($140,000 to the structure, $5,000 to the contents inside) in damages.

According to the fire marshal, the homeowner was alerted to the fire after multiple items "popped" inside the residence, and subsequently lost power in the home, though it is unclear what caused the blaze, which remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the fire has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal's Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6835.

