One Minor Dead, Two Airlifted To MD Hospitals Following Single-Vehicle Crash: Sheriff

One person was killed overnight after a trio of minors were ejected from a vehicle in Charles County that crashed into a group of trees, the sheriff’s office announced.

Shortly after 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Mark’s Drive to investigate a reported single-vehicle crash in the area.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said that upon arrival at the scene of the crash, they determined that a vehicle had gone off the road and into several trees, with all three juveniles being ejected from the car.

Two of the minors were airlifted by helicopter to area hospitals, one of whom was listed in stable condition and another in critical condition on Monday, March 6.

The third was rushed by paramedics to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the IDs of any of the victims, pending confirmation of their names and home addresses.

The single-car crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact PFC D. Walker at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 932-2222.

