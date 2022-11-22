Maryland AG Releases Report Into Fatal Officer-Involved Pursuit In Charles County

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released its investigative report into a fatal police-involved pursuit in Charles County earlier this year.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, March 11, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf involving a driver later identified as Darrell Byrd, who was no longer at the scene.

Using a witness’ description of his vehicle, officers were able o locate Byrd in a pickup truck in the area of Pine Cone Circle and Huntington Wood Drive, officials said.

Officer Shayne Cannon attempted to stop Byrd, who initially stopped, but then sped away, leading to a short-lived police pursuit along St. Charles Parkway involving Cannon, and Officers Kenneth Barry and Shawn Griffith, which lasted less than a minute when he lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) completed its investigation in September and forwarded it to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, which announced earlier this month that they would not be prosecuting the case.

“The IID’s report contains detailed investigative findings and an analysis of relevant legal issues,” officials said. Because the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office - not the IID - retains prosecution authority in this case, the report does not make any recommendations as to whether any individual should or should not be charged.”

The complete 26-page report from the IID can be found here.

