Magic Mushrooms, Pounds Of Marijuana Seized By Sheriff During Traffic Stop In Faulkner

What could have been a routine traffic stop led to multiple drug charges for a 29-year-old Indian Head man who was busted with pounds of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in Charles County, the sheriff’s office announced.

Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith is facing a host of charges after being stopped for a traffic violation by a member of the sheriff's office at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 on Crain Highway near South Faulkner Road in Faulkner.

During the subsequent traffic stop, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says that the officer detected marijuana and a search of Manning-Smith’s vehicle led to the seizure of 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 53 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and related paraphernalia.

Manning Smith was arrested without incident and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS);

Possession with intent to distribute a hallucinogen;

“Other related drug charges.”

Manning-Smith was released after paying 10 percent of a $5,000 bond. No return court date has been announced.

