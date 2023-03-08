Joyriding Teens In Stolen DC Car Face Gun, Drug Charges For Police Pursuit In Waldorf: Sheriff

Two teens took members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on a wild chase in a misguided attempt to avoid arrest during a late-night stop, authorities announced on Wednesday, March 8.

Waldorf resident Gekia Ynez Wright, 18, and her 17-year-old driver - who will be tried as an adult - are both facing charges after attempting to elude officers and being busted with drugs and an illegal gun.

The police pursuit started shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 in the 4600 block of Prestancia Place in the Sheffield neighborhood of Waldorf, where there was a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, a sheriff’s spokesperson said that they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away before the vehicle was tracked back to Muirfield Court. When an officer approached, the teen driver allegedly accelerated at him before fleeing the area.

Officers canvassed the area and found the suspect vehicle crashed in the woods in the area of Sheffield Circle and St. George’s Drive, where the driver fled on foot while Wright remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the vehicle, officers recovered a “ghost gun” with an obliterated serial number and more than three pounds of marijuana that was packaged for sale. Further investigation found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Washington, DC.

Responding officers were ultimately able to track down the teen driver - whose name has not been released due to his age - and charged him as an adult with:

Possession with intent to distribute;

Use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime;

Related gun charges;

Theft;

Attempt to elude a uniformed officer;

First-degree assault;

Reckless driving

Other traffic charges.

Wright was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute;

Use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime;

Other related gun charges;

Theft;

First degree assault.

Both made their initial court appearances and the teen was released pending he qualifies for electronic monitoring, while Wright was let go on a $3,000 bond. No return court date has been announced.

