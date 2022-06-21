Fleeing Suspect Busted Semi-Automatic Handgun In Charles County: Sherif

A suspect who attempted to flee from sheriff's deputies was apprehended while in possession of a loaded semi-automatic weapon, authorities announced on Tuesday, June 21.

Indian Head resident Charles Edward Gross, 20, is facing a host of charges after being busted with drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop in St. Charles.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, June 13, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Post Office Road and Catterton Place due to the vehicle having a suspended registration, according to Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Media Relations Office.

During the subsequent stop, officials said that the officers located marijuana inside the car, and when prompted to leave the vehicle, Gross, who was a passenger, fled on foot.

When he was apprehended after a short chase, he was found to be in possession of a fully-loaded semi-automatic handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine.

Gross was arrested without further incident and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal transportation of a firearm, and other related charges.

The driver was cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, while Gross was released after paying 10 percent of a $1,500 bond.

No return court date for Gross has been announced.

