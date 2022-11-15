Felon Busted With Body Armor, Loaded Stolen Handgun During Charles County Stop, Sheriff Says

A convicted felon in Maryland is back in trouble with the law after being busted with a stolen gun and body armor during a routine traffic stop for a busted headlight, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacari Travel Long, 23, of Waldorf, is facing a host of charges following a late-night traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Alameda Avenue when a deputy spotted a headlight that was out, the agency announced late on Monday, Nov. 14.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Long initially refused to stop, and continued driving for nearly a half-mile before stopping.

When approaching the vehicle during the subsequent stop, deputies reported that there were three men inside the vehicle, and the smell of marijuana was emanating out of the window.

Further investigation determined that the driver - later identified as Long - was in possession of a loaded firearm that was reported stolen, and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous felony conviction, according to the sheriff.

Long was arrested without incident and charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm;

Illegally transporting a firearm;

Illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Other related charges.

After his initial court appearance, a judge ordered that Long could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring.

