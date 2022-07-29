Fast & Furious: 'Reckless' ATV Rider Leads Police Right To Other Off-Road Vehicles In Waldorf

An ATV rider who was driving in a “reckless manner” accidentally led members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office straight to a storage facility with other off-road vehicles, all of which were seized, authorities announced.

La Plata resident Demetrius Charles Dorsey, 21, is facing charges after attempting to flee from sheriff’s deputies during a special enforcement detail following multiple complaints from the community about off-road vehicles being driven on area roadways.

Specifically, Dorsey was charged with:

Operating an off-road vehicle on government property;

Negligent driving;

Reckless driving;

Driving an uninsured vehicle on a roadway;

Other traffic-related violations.

Officers from the Charles County Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit were on patrol in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf when they spotted a man - later identified as Dorsey - driving an ATV in the middle of the road, officials said.

Dorsey attempted to flee to a nearby storage unit to stow away the vehicle, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, though deputies were able to stay hot on his tail.

After stopping Dorsey, investigators obtained search warrants for the storage facility he was fleeing to, leading to the seizure of eight ATVs and dirt bikes, the sheriff’s office said. They also recovered tools commonly used to obliterate vehicle identification numbers.

Those vehicles were impounded, officials said. The investigation into the riders is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the most recent case, or similar incidents, has been asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 932-2222.

