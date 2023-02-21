DWI Driver Totals Officer's Cruiser Before Police Pursuit In Charles County: Sheriff

An allegedly intoxicated driver took extreme measures to avoid being arrested, totaling a Charles County Sheriff’s Office cruiser while attempting to flee from officers during a lengthy police pursuit, officials said.

La Plata resident Sydney William Robertson, 20, is facing DWI and other charges following a miles-long chase, authorities announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

It is alleged that an officer in a marked patrol car was entering the crossover on Crain Highway at Bel Alton Newtown Road when the driver of a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck drove across the road and struck the cruiser, totaling it, and fleeing the area.

The incident began at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

A BOLO was broadcast and responding officers canvassed the area, with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police locating the suspect truck approximately six miles from the crash site.

Robertson was also located nearby, allegedly impaired.

He was charged with:

Driving while impaired;

Fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash;

“Other related charges.”

Neither Robertson nor the officer was injured.

Following his arrest, a district court commissioner released Robertson from the Charles County Detention Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. No return court date has been announced.

