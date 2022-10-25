Driver With Handgun Rats Himself Out In Waldorf During Traffic Stop: Charles County Sheriff

A late-night traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapon charge for a Charles County man who was caught with an illegally loaded gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Waldorf resident Cameron Cordel Chesley, 21, was arrested and charged with wearing and transporting a loaded gun following a stop on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Over the weekend, officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car on Smallwood Drive near Copley Avenue in Waldorf when the driver made a violation.

During the stop, officers said they detected the odor of marijuana coming out of the vehicle, and when they asked the driver, Chesley, to exit the vehicle, he advised investigators that he was in possession of a weapon.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded handgun that was in a bag Chesley was wearing.

Following his arrest, Chesley was released on his own recognizance, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. No return court date has been announced.

