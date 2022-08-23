Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf

A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced.

Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer was inspecting a vehicle in the 12300 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf.

During the inspection, officials said that suspected marijuana was recovered from Murray, and a semi-automatic weapon was located inside his vehicle.

Officials noted that the amount of marijuana seized was only a civil violation and did not merit criminal charges.

Murray was charged with illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and illegally transporting a firearm in a vehicle.

He was later released from the Charles County Detention Center and is scheduled to make a court appearance at a later date.

