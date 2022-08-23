Contact Us
Charles Daily Voice
Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf

Zak Failla
Marlon Murray was busted in the 12300 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf.
Marlon Murray was busted in the 12300 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view / Charles County Sheriff's Office

A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced.

Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer was inspecting a vehicle in the 12300 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf.

During the inspection, officials said that suspected marijuana was recovered from Murray, and a semi-automatic weapon was located inside his vehicle.

Officials noted that the amount of marijuana seized was only a civil violation and did not merit criminal charges.

Murray was charged with illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and illegally transporting a firearm in a vehicle.

He was later released from the Charles County Detention Center and is scheduled to make a court appearance at a later date.

