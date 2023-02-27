Dog Walker Wielding Shotgun Following Suspicious Incidents Busted In Waldorf: Sheriff

Police say that a man caught creeping in the area of Holly Station in Charles County for several weeks is facing new charges after becoming hostile with members of the sheriff’s office.

Waldorf resident Jovon Delonte Keys, 36, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend after becoming combative with officers following a lengthy investigation into a suspicious person.

Over the course of several weeks, investigators said that the sheriff’s office received multiple complaints from separate people about a suspicious man in the Holly Station in Waldorf who was “stopping and staring at residents while walking his dog to the point it made them uncomfortable.”

Officers later made contact with Keys and relayed the concerns that were being shared with the sheriff’s office, though he became agitated and hostile before being sent on his way.

Following that incident, officers were called to the area of Hadley Drive at Acton Lane again for a report of the same man who was walking his dog, but this time he was carrying a shotgun near children waiting for their school buses.

Shortly thereafter, officials said that new calls were made that Keys was walking in the area of Andrews Federal Credit Union, and officers were quickly able to respond to the area and the suspect was confrontational with investigators.

When he was advised that he was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, police say that Keys resisted until officers were able to de-escalate the situation and get him in handcuffs.

Animal Control officers also responded to the scene and took custody of Keys’ dog. The shotgun was also fully loaded.

Keys was transported to the Charles County Detention Center without further incident. He was later released on his personal recognizance and scheduled to return to court at a later date.

