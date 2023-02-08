Concerns Mounting In Charles County After Vulnerable Man Goes Missing Twice In Three Days

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing for several days before resurfacing and then disappearing again after making cryptic statements.

An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office regarding 61-year-old Christopher John McHenry, 61, of Brandywine, who had last been seen over the weekend at MGM in Fort Washington before making contact with friends and family early on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

However, comments McHenry made while addressing his loved ones caused concerns and a sheriff’s spokesperson said that he made statements threatening to harm himself.

Attempts to reconnect with McHenry on Wednesday have not been successful, according to officials.

McHenry was described as being 6-foot tall weighing 195 pounds driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche with a Maryland license plate “6DN0834.” He is known to frequent the Fort Washington area.

Anyone with information regarding him or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Officer E. Palacios at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 932-2222 or 911.

