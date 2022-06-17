Cigar Thief Apprehended After Weeklong Search In Charles County: Sheriff

Police investigators apprehended a suspect wanted for robbing a convenience store in Maryland following a lengthy search, authorities announced.

Clifton DeWayne Trent, 30, of Walford, was arrested this week after allegedly burglarizing a shop in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in his hometown after an incident earlier this month, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, June 6, Diane Richardson of the sheriff’s Media Relations Office, said that Trent entered the business, approached the clerk, and asked for cigars.

When the clerk got the cigars, it is alleged that Trent pulled the clerk over the counter and stole them from his hand, investigators said. He then proceeded to make his way behind the counter to steal additional packs of cigars before fleeing on foot.

Trent was identified as the suspect in the robbery, and an arrest warrant was obtained by the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit were able to locate Trent, Richardson announced on Friday, June 17, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Trent was charged with:

Robbery;

Theft;

Second-degree assault.

Following his arrest and processing, Trent was released from the Charles County Detention Center after paying 10 percent of a posted $5,000 bond.

