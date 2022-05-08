Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff

A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced.

Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that the homeowner heard a noise in the spare bedroom of the residence, and as he went to investigate, he was immediately attacked by a person he identified as Pena-Bautista.

It is alleged that Pena-Bautista was armed with edged weapons and assaulted the homeowner, cutting him numerous times on the face and body before fleeing to his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center with “serious injuries.” His condition was not immediately available on Friday, Aug. 5.

During the investigation, it was determined that Pena-Bautista had burglarized the home earlier in the evening while his victim was at work, and waited for him to return.

It is unclear why Pena-Bautista targeted his victim.

Pena-Bautista was arrested on a warrant on Friday morning and charged with ;

Attempted Murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Home invasion;

Unspecified related charges.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.