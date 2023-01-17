Blood Found Inside Muddied Truck Of Maryland Man Missing Under Suspicious Circumstance: Police

Seen him?

Alarm bells are sounding for Maryland State Police investigators as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old man reported missing under suspicious circumstances whose truck was found with blood inside during the investigation.

An alert was issued by Maryland State Police investigators as they attempt to track down Dequan Javon Fields, who was reported missing out of Somerset County on Thursday, Jan. 12 after there were multiple attempts by his family to contact him.

Investigators say that since then, a 2004 gold Dodge Durango that belongs to Fields was located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County covered in mud with blood inside the vehicle.

The blood was processed by the Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division and Fields’ disseverance is being considered suspicious. The case is now being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.

It is unclear whose blood was tested.

According to state police, the initial and follow-up searches in the area have been conducted by the Maryland Natural Resource and Maryland State police departments, though it has been determined that the drug was operated on Deal Island Road between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have surveillance footage that could help state police detectives with the investigation has been asked to review the footage to see if Fields or his vehicle was present at that time.

A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information that leads police to the location of Fields.

Anyone with information regarding Fields, or his disappearance, has been asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack by calling (443) 260-3700 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.