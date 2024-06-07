A Few Clouds 86°

One 'Seriously Injured' By Charles County Garage Explosion In Waldorf (Developing)

One person suffered serious injuries following an explosion that was reported in Charles County on Friday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation.

 Photo Credit: automatic6517 on Pixabay
Zak Failla
Shortly after 3 p.m. on June 7, first responders were called to the 2800 block of Starling Drive in Waldorf to investigate a reported explosion that left a man injured.

According to a spokesperson for the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the resident was using a grinder in the garage, which ignited a "flash explosion," resulting in serious injury.

There was no fire, and the person pulled from the garage was taken to the MedStar Burn Center for treatment and evaluation.

Two others refused treatment at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

