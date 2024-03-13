One Airlifted To Hospital After Head-On Crash With School Bus In Charles County

On March 12, first responders were called to the 5000 block of Mason Springs Road in Indian Head, where there was a crash involving a pick-up truck and Charles County Public Schools bus, leaving one person trapped in the vehicle.

Crews from the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department were able to free the trapped driver, who was then taken by a helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

A bus driver refused medical treatment.

The driver's condition was no available on Wednesday.

No details about the cause of the crash have been released by police. The incident remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

