One Airlifted Following Shooting At Charles County Apartment Complex, Sheriff Says (Developing)

An alert was issued at around 8:30 p.m. by the agency advising that detectives have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Investigators say that one man was shot and wounded by someone known to him - who has been taken into custody. The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

His condition was not available later on Wednesday night.

More details are expected to be released by the sheriff's office as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.