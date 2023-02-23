Wanted La Plata Fugitive Located And Captured In Baltimore: Sheriff

Federal and Charles County investigators have tracked down and apprehended a wanted fugitive who has been on the run for more than a year.

Authorities announced this week that members of the sheriff’s Warrant Unit and US Marshals Office located and arrested La Plata resident Brooke Lynn Edmonds, 27, who was wanted in connection to a robbery and assault in February 2021.

On Feb. 5, 2021, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that a man arrived at an apartment, when he was assaulted by Edmonds and two other suspects who punched and stabbed him while demanding his property.

They also refused to allow their victim to leave when he sought to get to safety.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was able to escape and went to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, leading to an investigation and arrest of Edmonds and her co-conspirators.

Edmonds was charged with:

Armed robbery;

Assault;

False imprisonment;

Theft.

Officials said that she later failed to appear in court on those charges, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest in Charles County.

Edmonds was arrested in Baltimore this week and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where she was served on the warrant. A district court judge later ordered that she be held without bond. No return court date was announced by the sheriff’s office.

