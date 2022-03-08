Waldorf Man Sentenced For Murdering Mother Of Four During 7-Eleven Robbery

A 23-year-old Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for the murder of Lynn Maher during an armed robbery at a Charles County 7-Eleven where he made off with less than $250, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

Waldorf resident Gregory Deshawn Collins was sentenced to life without parole, plus 20 years, for felony murder, armed robbery, and other charges stemming back to an October 2020 incident in Charles County.

On Oct. 1, 2020, officers responded to 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Middletown Road in Waldorf, where there was a reported shooting, Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington said. Upon arrival, officers located Maher, an employee at the store, with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined that on the night of the shooting, a suspect - later identified as Collins - entered the store and purchased a 7-Eleven brand tea bottle, and approached the counter where Maher was working as a cashier.

Covington said that Collins brandished a handgun and announced the robbery. He then had Maher remove all the money from the register and gave it to him. She showed him the empty register till to Collins, who then pointed the handgun at her and pulled the trigger.

Maher was struck in the head, Covington said, killing her. In total, Collins fled with a total of $249.69.

Surveillance of the incident showed that Collins was wearing a distinct pair of blue jeans and blue tennis shoes at the time of the murder, and a photograph was discovered of Collins wearing blue shoes on Sept. 7, 2020, consistent with what was worn during the robbery and murder.

Further, investigators said that a search and seizure warrant was executed at Collins’ residence, during which, a pair of blue jeans were recovered that were consistent with the suspect from the robbery and murder.

During the investigation, Collins confessed to robbing the store and shooting Maher, while DNA evidence also linked him to the robbery and murder.

“The Court’s decision in this matter was appropriate,” Covington said. “Collins permanently erased a life from this earth.

“In my view, when you take someone’s life as this defendant did, you should forfeit your right to live the rest of your life as a free man,” he continued. “So, the sentence was fair and reasonable.”

Collins was found guilty by a Charles County jury on the charges on Wednesday, May 11.

At sentencing, the Assistant State’s Attorney for the case, stated, “We do not ask for life without parole often and certainly not lightly. The facts of this case absolutely warrant it. The defendant was on probation when he committed this senseless, horrific murder.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.