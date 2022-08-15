Contact Us
Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
Return to your home site

Menu

Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf

Nearby Sites

  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Infant's Death Forces 4moms To Recall Over 2 Million Baby Swings, Rockers
News

Waldorf Man Gets Prison Time For Sexually Abusing Teen, State's Attorney Announces

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Waldorf resident Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty in Charles County to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Waldorf resident Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty in Charles County to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ErikaWittlieb

A Maryland man will spend a decade in prison and must register as a sex offender after admitting to sexually abusing a minor, the state's attorney announced.

Waldorf resident Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty in Charles County to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Upon his release from prison, Henderson will be on supervised probation for five years and must register on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life, according to Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

Henderson pleaded guilty in June.

On Nov. 22, 2019, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of statements made by a 15-year-old victim to a school counselor regarding the sexual abuse.

The subsequent investigation determined that over a two-year span, the teen was sexually assaulted by Henderson numerous times in various locations, including at least one incident at a relative’s house in the 12000 block of Holm Oak in Waldorf.

In total, Covington said that Henderson was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 10 suspended.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.