Sex Offender Back In Custody For Following Teen In Target, Home In Charles County: Sheriff

A scary scene played out in Charles County, when a registered sex offender with a history of sexual assaults in Virginia and suspicious behavior in the area followed a teen home from Target and rummaged through her car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, of La Plata, who is on probation for a pair of sexual assaults in 2002 in Virginia, is facing new charges following an investigation into suspicious activity in his hometown, officials announced.

Earlier this month, the La Plata Police Department received a complaint about a man who followed a teenage girl while inside Target on Shining Willow Way before tracking her back to her house.

Investigators say that Bunn followed the teenager throughout the store, but left prior to her leaving and sat in his truck in the parking lot waiting for her to get into her car. Once she did, Bunn allegedly followed her home.

As the teen was carrying groceries to her house, she caught Bunn going through her car and confronted him, police said. He fled and the girl called 911.

The investigation led detectives to identify Bunn as a suspect, who was also a registered sex offender. They were able to obtain an arrest warrant for rogue and vagabond offenses and also determined that he had approached several women’s homes in his neighborhood prior to the incident with the teen.

“According to publicly available information, Bunn is currently on probation stemming from two sexual assaults that occurred in 2002 in Virginia,” officials said. “In those cases, Bunn approached women’s homes, struck up conversations and later broke into the homes where he sexually assaulted the women.”

Bunn pleaded guilty in those cases and was sentenced to 20 years.

Investigators are now asking anyone with additional information regarding Bunn or his suspicious behavior in La Plata to contact Det. Garner at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6488 or Det. Roys at the La Plata Police Department at (301) 934-1500 ext. 2649.

Bunn is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.