New Alert Issued For Wanted Stalker By St. Mary's County Sheriff

Seen him?

A wanted fugitive with a checkered criminal history is on the loose in southern Maryland.

The St. Mary's County County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, Feb. 27, regarding Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest charging him with violation of probation for stalking, harassment, and violation of a protective order.

He is also wanted in Charles County for an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment.

Brooks was described as being 6-foot-4 weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in St. Mary’s County.

Anyone with information regarding Brooks or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Solvers in St. Mary's County by calling (301) 475-3333 or by sending the information to "TIP239" plus the message to "CRIMES" (274637).

