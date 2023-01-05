Life In Prison For Man Convicted Of Murder During THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road

A 21-year-old Maryland man is the second suspect who will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County in 2020.

Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges, including murder, following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.

Specifically, Qawwee was charged and convicted of:

First-degree murder;

Thee counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence;

First-degree assault;

Armed robbery;

Robbery;

Theft of between $100 and $1,500;

Possession of a regulated firearm under the age of 21;

Wear, carry, or transport of a handgun;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault;

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery;

Conspiracy to commit robbery;

Conspiracy to commit theft of between $100 and $1,500.

State’s Attorney Tony Covington said that on Feb. 18, 2020, officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Brown, 17, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, and he was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene from his injuries.

The investigation determined that Qawwee and Darryl Edward Freeman planned to rob Brown prior to the shooting after reaching out to him under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges.

Instead, Freeman, Qawwee, and a third suspect later arrived at Brown’s residence and announced a robbery.

During the incident, Brown was shot and killed over the THC vape cartridges, which Covington said had an estimated value of approximately $850. All three fled the scene immediately after the robbery.

Prosecutors noted that Qawwee was in possession of the THC vape cartridges and tried to sell them after the armed robbery and murder, though he passed them off to a friend after Freeman was arrested for his role in the fatal incident.

Freeman was convicted of first-degree murder and related charges in May 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

"Of all of the parties involved in this case, the only one who was an adult at the time was (Qawwee). If there was one thing this case needed it was an adult decision," Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie said at the sentencing hearing. "Unfortunately, the only adult involved was (Qawwee), who actively encouraged and carried out this crime.”.

