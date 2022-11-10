Gunman Gets Life For Brutal Premeditated Charles County Murder As Parents Witnessed Attack

The man who tracked down, then gunned down a Maryland man in front of his parents following a barber shop argument will spend the rest of his life in prison, the Charles County State’s Attorney announced.

Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, has been sentenced to life without parole plus 125 years in prison for the 2020 murder of Kwasi Louard-Clark, and the attempted murders of Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman during a premeditated act of violence.

On June 15, 2020, officers responded to the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting, Charles County State's Attorney Tony Covington said.

Upon arrival, they found Louard-Clarke dead with multiple gunshot wounds, and nearby, Wade and Coleman were located, both with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that before the shooting, Middleton and Louard-Clarke got into an altercation at a barber shop where the former worked, after which the latter left work and returned to his home in the 11700 block of Lancelot drive, which he shared with his parents.

Coleman and Wade arrived shortly after Louard-Clarke to hang out and get a haircut, prosecutors said, and Middleton, armed with a gun, received a ride to Louard-Clarke’s neighborhood and was dropped off near his home.

Middleton proceeded to walk to Louard-Clarke’s home and began shooting at the men, who were standing outside.

Coleman was shot in the arm and stomach while running away. Wade, who also attempted to run away, was shot in the back twice. Both men were able to escape the area in a vehicle operated by Wade, and were treated for life-threatening injuries at area trauma centers that both survived.

Louard-Clarke was shot twice in the leg while fleeing to a neighbor’s home to get help, where Middleton followed and unlawfully broke in.

Covington said that in front of children, Middleton pointed a gun at the owner of the home before chasing Louard-Clarke out of the residence.

“Louard-Clarke pled for his life to Middleton but was shot multiple times, including at close range to the head,” investigators said. “Middleton fled the area after the shooting but was apprehended by police the same day.”

During the investigation, Middleton ultimately confessed to the police.

In June, a Charles County jury convicted him of:

First-degree murder;

Five counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence;

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Home invasion;

First-degree assault;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Wear, carry, and transport of a handgun on a person;

Wear, carry, and transport of a handgun in a vehicle;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime.

“This is amongst the most violent and heinous crimes that I think most of us have come across.” Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge at sentencing,

“Decisions have consequences. This was a considered, deliberate, and intentional decision to take someone’s life,” he continued. “it is the State’s estimation that (Middleton doesn’t) deserve to live free amongst society for the rest of (his) life.”

Both of Louard-Clarke’s parents witnessed the initial shooting, and Covington said that his mother witnessed her son in his final resting place when the incident was over.

Speaking on Louard-Clarke’s parents witnessing the incident, Beattie said, “No parent expects to bury their child. (In this case), the last memory of your child is him being violently killed.”

