'Death List' Written By Charles County Elementary School Student Causes Concern For Officials

Alarm bells sounded for some school administrators in Charles County when an elementary school student reportedly saw a “death list” written by a classmate.

In a message to the community this week, Dr. James Craik Elementary School Principal Jason Deihl depicted reports of the “death list,” which contained the names of faculty members and students.

The student who saw the list immediately alerted school administrators, prompting the investigation, the principal said.

Administrators and the School Resource Officer assigned to the building learned that the student reportedly made the list when he was very “frustrated and angry about an incident that occurred before school,” according to Diehl.

The student now faces disciplinary actions from the school district and possibly from police.

“School safety is a top priority at Dr. James Craik Elementary School,” Diehl said. “Any alleged threat, including an alleged death list, will be investigated by administrators and our SRO.

“Please speak with your child about making comments or writing things that might be perceived as a threat,” he continued. “We understand our students are young, but if they make comments or joke or out of frustration, they may still face consequences.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.