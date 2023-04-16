Body Found Amid Search For Missing Girl In Charles County

A body was found in a Charles County quarry less than a day after the county sheriff's office launched a search for a missing 10-year-old girl with autism.

Police in a tweet expressed condolences to Maddelynn Wallace's family, but would not specifically confirm whether or not it was the Waldorf girl's body that they found, pending an autopsy with the medical examiner.

The discovery was made in a "deep quarry" on Sunday morning, April 16, approximately 14 hours after authorities launched a search for the nonverbal child, the county sheriff said.

The sheriff's office issued a renewed call for action Sunday morning, instructing instructed homeowners to check yards, sheds, and other outdoor areas.

Investigators provided an update around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. No foul play was suspected.

More information is expected to be released by the sheriff's office as the agency continues its investigation into Maddelynn's disappearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.