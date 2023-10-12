Fair 74°

Maryland State Police Helicopter Unit Rescues Boater Stranded On Marshy Island After Midnight

A Maryland State Police helicopter was required to save a boater who found himself in a precarious position after getting stranded when his boat ran aground.

At around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, state police received a call about a 22-year-old boater who got stranded in a marshy section of Taylor's Island in Dorchester. 

The initial call came from the Dorchester County Fire and EMS Department after they were unable to get to the island by boat or by foot, leaving them in need of an aerial rescue.

Pilots arrived about 50 feet above the boater at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, and a trooper was lowered to hoist the man up and into the AW-139 helicopter.

Police say that the boater was uninjured and the helicopter landed nearby so that Dorchester paramedics could evaluate him, though he did not require any treatment.

