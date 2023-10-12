Maryland State Police Helicopter Unit Rescues Boater Stranded On Marshy Island After Midnight

At around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, state police received a call about a 22-year-old boater who got stranded in a marshy section of Taylor's Island in Dorchester.

The initial call came from the Dorchester County Fire and EMS Department after they were unable to get to the island by boat or by foot, leaving them in need of an aerial rescue.

Pilots arrived about 50 feet above the boater at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, and a trooper was lowered to hoist the man up and into the AW-139 helicopter.

Police say that the boater was uninjured and the helicopter landed nearby so that Dorchester paramedics could evaluate him, though he did not require any treatment.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.